Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77

She dated Eric Clapton and Robert Palmer among other rock stars, but was best known for her time with Miles Davis. They were only together for a brief time in the 1960s: He alleged — and she denied — that she had an affair with Hendrix. But her influence on Miles Davis and the future of jazz lasted far longer. Miles Davis would cite her for opening him up to the sounds of Hendrix and Sly and the Family Stone among others, leading to his classic 1970 album “Bitches Brew" (a title she has said was her idea), which helped launch the genre of jazz fusion.

“His world was progressive jazz, plus he was a lover of classical music, so there were lots of things he hadn’t picked up on,” Betty Davis told the Guardian in 2010.

She released no new music for decades, but she was not forgotten. “Betty Davis” and other '70s albums were reissued and her music was heard on “Orange Is the New Black” and other TV series. In 2019, she broke her long silence with “A Little Bit Hot Tonight," a funky blend of Eastern and Western influences which she wrote, arranged and produced and asked Maggio to perform.

“She taught me the song line by line sitting at her kitchen table,” Maggio told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 2019. “She told me exactly how to sing it, what inflection to make with my voice, how to phrase, everything! She was in charge.”