Beverly Johnson returns to a changed catwalk

“All of the models (in the Mohapatra show) were models of color in honor of Black History Month, and — you’re going to make me cry right now,” Johnson said, tearing up. “In 2024, it’ll be my 50th anniversary of that historic cover of being the first Black woman to grace the cover of American Vogue. So it means a lot to me, this show.

“And Sergio Hudson’s show — the Black designer who is just making leaps and bounds in the fashion industry. It’s just wonderful to see this,” she said. "I didn’t have this when I was coming up in the ‘70s, ’80s and '90s.”

Johnson has participated in many fashion weeks over the years, and says she enjoyed spending time with the younger models backstage. She found them “beautiful, elegant and wonderful.”

But she noted one big difference between them and her contemporaries. “The girls are much taller. My Sergio show, I mean, there was no one under 6 feet! Usually before it was like 5-10 and that’s enough!” she said with a smile.

Caption Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo