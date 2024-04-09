Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to hit No. 1 on Billboard country albums chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has made history once again. Her latest album, the epic "Act ll: Cowboy Carter", hit No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart, making her the first Black woman to top the chart since its 1964 inception.

The album also topped the all-genres Billboard 200, marking her eighth No. 1 album. According to Luminate, the industry data and analytics company, “Cowboy Carter” totaled 407,000 equivalent album units, a combination of pure album sales and on-demand streams, earned in the U.S. since its first week since its March 29 release.