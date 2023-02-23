Beyond Meat beats Q4 forecasts despite flagging sales

The results came amid a broader slowdown in demand for fresh plant-based meats like burger patties and sausages. U.S. sales of fresh meat alternatives fell 11% in 2022, wiping out the 11% gain they had seen in 2021, according to NielsenIQ.

But the news wasn’t all bad. U.S. sales of fully cooked meat alternatives like frozen nuggets and steak tips rose 5% last year.

Beyond also got a boost this month when McDonald's introduced plant-based McNuggets in Germany. The McNuggets are the second product McDonald's has co-produced with Beyond Meat; it also sells a McPlant burger in several European markets.