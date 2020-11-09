Beyond Meat shares plummet on weak 3Q, McDonald's questions

“'We're working closely with them on a number of matters,” he said. “Folks will have to continue to be patient.”

But Brown also said Beyond Meat would resist any effort not to put its own brand name on menus, including those at McDonald's.

“The brand we have deserves to be up there on the menu," Brown said. “I really need to leave it to them to make further comments about how we plan to interact with McPlant.”

Losing a chain with the scale of McDonald's, which has more than 37,000 restaurants worldwide, would be a major blow to Beyond Meat.

Brown said U.S. retail sales of Beyond Meat slowed in the July-September period despite increased availability in stores. Brown said a surge in retail sales in the second quarter was likely the reason.

“Freezers were full in homes across the country,” he said.

When people did buy Beyond Meat, they paid less for it, as the company offered bigger packages and deals. Customers paid an average of $5.33 per pound for Beyond Meat products, down from $5.74 per pound in the same quarter a year ago, Chief Financial Officer Mark Nelson said.

At the same time, Beyond Meat said sales to restaurants and other venues continue to struggle. Beyond Meat said two-thirds of its food-service customers are independent restaurants, convention centers, universities and other places that have curtailed their buying. Only one-third are fast food restaurants, which have withstood the pandemic more easily thanks to drive thru windows.

Beyond Meat said its total food-service net revenue fell 41% in the third quarter.

Its revenue rose 2.7% to $94.4 million. That was far short of the $132 million that Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat reported a net loss of $19.3 million for the quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company lost 28 cents per share. Analysts had forecast a 5 cent per share profit.