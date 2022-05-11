Beyond Meat shares tumble on lower-than-expected Q1 sales

Beyond Meat said its U.S. retail sales jumped 6.9% in the quarter, but that was mostly due to the introduction of Beyond Meat Jerky, a meatless jerky developed as part of a snack food partnership with PepsiCo. Beyond Meat said U.S. retail sales of its other products, including burgers and sausages, were lower than the prior year. U.S. food service sales also fell 7.5%.

Beyond Meat’s results came amid signs of plateauing demand for plant-based meat. U.S. sales of meat alternatives were flat in the 52 weeks ending April 30, according to NielsenIQ, a market research firm. In the same period in 2021, they jumped 25%.