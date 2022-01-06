Bid fails to dismiss Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit

U.S. District Judge John F. Walter on Wednesday rejected a county motion that would have dismissed the case, saying that "there are genuine issues of material facts for trial," the Los Angeles Times reported.

Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit claims she and her family suffered emotional distress after a Times investigation found that county sheriff’s deputies took photos of the January 2020 crash scene and shared them. It came to light after a deputy showed cellphone images to patrons in a bar.