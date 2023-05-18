Biden campaign sees multiple 'viable pathways' to 2024 election win

Trump is now seeking the White House for a third time, and while Rodriguez's memo did not mention him by name, it did predict Biden would “prevail over the MAGA extremist agenda once again.”

Biden's political advisers have long argued that Biden beat Trump once and can do so again. If someone else captures the GOP presidential nomination — like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely seen as a top Trump alternative — Biden's team maintains the same strategy can work since most top Republicans have done little to distance themselves from the MAGA movement.

Though Rodriguez's memo makes no mention of it, contrasting Biden with his opponent may be the president's strongest reelection tactic. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll last month found that only about half of Democrats think the 80-year-old Biden should run again, though 81% said they would at least probably support him in the 2024 general election if he is the nominee.

The memo says the reelection campaign plans to spread its message online and through in-person contacts with voters, but will rely heavily on leveraging voters' existing social circles.

“While trust in the media may have eroded, trust in people’s personal networks has never been stronger,” Rodriguez wrote. She promised that the campaign will “engage early and often” with its traditional base supporters among women, as well as Black, Hispanic and Asian American voters, and young people who didn't turn out for the 2022 midterms. The memo also says organized labor "will be core to our electoral success.”

Biden's reelection campaign says it plans to try for gains among targeted groups of voters during next year's race. That includes building on 2020, when Biden “made small, but critical gains among rural and white working class voters in battleground states." It further notes that Democrats saw support rise slightly in those demographics during last year's midterms in “states like Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin, and remain consistent in Georgia and North Carolina.”

The memo says strong suburban support helped lift Biden to the 306 electoral votes he won in 2020, and there could be room for growth among such voters, who may be energized by the Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision.

National Democrats have remained strongly unified behind Biden. He faces only token opposition in the party's presidential primary from self-help author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine activist Robert Kennedy Jr. That means, Chavez wrote, that the reelection campaign "is able to leverage party infrastructure from Day One, including tools, technology and people, which means we aren't starting from scratch."