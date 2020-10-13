Biden addresses idea of high court packing: 'I'm not a fan'

Harris, however, expressed support for court-packing during her primary bid for president, along with a number of other progressive candidates. Faced with the prospect of a decades-long conservative majority on the court following Ginsburg’s death, the idea of adding seats to the nine-person court has gained renewed traction among Democrats.

That has Biden caught between the conflicting pressures of appeasing his progressive base and appealing to more moderate and conservative voters that may be open to voting for Biden but reluctant to support such sweeping structural reforms to the court. Biden, who spent years as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, expressed opposition to court-packing throughout the Democratic primary.

"No, I'm not prepared to go on and try to pack the court, because we'll live to rue that day," he warned in an interview with a local Iowa political blogger last summer.

In dodging the question in recent weeks, Biden has argued that the proposal is a distraction from GOP efforts to push through Ginsburg's replacement. But Republicans have seized on Biden's refusal to answer as evidence he is being disingenuous and would be beholden to the Left on the issue if elected.

"Biden evades "Court Packing" question. @FoxNews Because his puppet masters are willing to destroy the U.S. Supreme Court. Don't let this, and so many other really bad things, happen. VOTE!" Trump tweeted earlier this week.