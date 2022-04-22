Biden admin to promote availability of COVID antiviral pill

Biden officials are planning to highlight the relative abundance of the drug next week, and government officials will be stepping up their outreach to patients and providers.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s drug for adults and children ages 12 and older with a positive COVID-19 test and early symptoms who face the highest risk of severe outcomes. That includes older people and those with conditions like obesity and heart disease, though the drug is not recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver problems.

The effort includes expanding the availability of the pills by providing a direct-to-pharmacy ordering pathway for the drug. Currently the federal government relies on states to determine where the supply goes, and about 20,000 locations carry the pill, including 2,000 so-called “test to treat” locations that can provide the treatment immediately after a positive test result.

The administration believes the pharmacy channel, which it used to boost availability of COVID-19 vaccines more than a year ago, will similarly make the antiviral pills more available to people.

News of the pharmacy expansion was first reported by Bloomberg.