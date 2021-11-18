Biden administration acts to restore clean-water safeguards

The agency’s action Thursday formalizes steps it already has been taking since the court order.

Environmental groups and public health advocates say a strong federal rule is crucial to protect countless small streams, wetlands and other waterways that are vulnerable to pollution from development, industry and farms. The Trump-era rule resulted in an estimated 25% reduction in the number of streams and wetlands that are afforded federal protection, officials said.

Groups including the National Association of Home Builders and the American Farm Bureau Federation argued that the court should not have removed the Trump rule without deciding on the merits of legal challenges. The judge's ruling in August “casts uncertainty over farmers and ranchers across the country and threatens the progress they’ve made to responsibly manage water and natural resources,″ the farm bureau said at the time.

An EPA spokesman declined to comment on the legal appeal.

In a statement, EPA Administrator Michael Regan acknowledged the uncertainty that has come to define the water rule. "The only constant with WOTUS has been change, creating a whiplash in how to best protect our waters in communities across America,” he said.

EPA spokesman Nick Conger said Thursday's proposal included updates that reflect the latest science and Supreme Court rulings. The EPA also said long-standing clean water exemptions for farmers will continue.

Kelly Moser, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, which has pushed for stricter regulation, said the action shows that this administration is “serious about quickly returning to a mode of protecting the quality of nation’s waters instead of dismantling them."

The agencies will accept public comments on the proposal through late January.

