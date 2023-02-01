Biden administration recommends oil drilling in Alaska

The decision on the Willow project — which some environmentalists have dubbed a "carbon bomb” — is politically perilous for President Joe Biden, who campaigned on pledges to end new drilling on public lands.

The project is in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, a vast region roughly the size of Indiana on Alaska's resource-rich North Slope. ConocoPhillips Alaska says the project, at its peak, could produce an estimated 180,000 barrels of oil a day.

Erec Isaacson, the president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, said in a statement the company believes the project will “benefit local communities and enhance American energy security while producing oil in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.” He said the review process “should be concluded without delay.”

The Native Village of Nuiqsut and city of Nuiqsut have expressed concerns with the project and said they do not feel like the Bureau of Land Management is listening. The community is near the proposed development, which is in Alaska's far north near the Beaufort Sea.

The project would bring miles of roads and hundreds of miles of pipeline to the area, disrupt animal migration patterns and erode habitat if it goes forward, said Earthjustice, an environmental group.

Jeremy Lieb, an attorney for the group, said Willow is currently the largest proposed oil project in the U.S. He said it is “drastically out of step with the Biden administration’s goals to slash climate pollution and transition to clean energy.”

The Interior Department will make a final decision on whether to allow development no sooner than early March.

