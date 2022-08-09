Biden administration says 'Remain in Mexico' policy is over

The timing had been in doubt since the Supreme Court ruled on June 30 that the Biden administration could end the "Remain in Mexico" policy. Homeland Security officials had been largely silent, saying they had to wait for the court to certify the ruling and for a Trump-appointed judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, to then lift his injunction. The Supreme Court certified its ruling last week.

The program will be unwound in a “quick, and orderly manner,” Homeland Security said in a statement. No more people are being enrolled and those who appear in court will not be returned to Mexico when they appear in the U.S. for their next hearings.