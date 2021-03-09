Biden administration won't defend Trump immigration rule

“After four years of fighting the rule, from the first time it was officially announced, it is officially dead,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick with the American Immigration Council.

The high court had in late February agreed to hear a Trump administration appeal, first filed last year, of a lower court ruling against the public charge rule. The policy allows the denial of permanent residency status to immigrants because of their use of food stamps, Medicaid, housing vouchers or other public benefits. The justices had agreed to hear the case even as President Joe Biden called for a "top-to-bottom" review of the rule.

On Tuesday, however, the Biden administration withdrew the appeal, saying all parties involved agreed to dismiss the case.

The administration took similar action before the appeals court in Chicago. After U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman's ruling striking down the rule on the eve of the election, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ceased applying it to all pending applications and petitions across the country. But it changed course on Election Day after the federal appeals court allowed the rule reinstated while it considered the case.

Immigrant groups opposed to the policy said that the agreement Tuesday cleared "the way at last for this unlawful rule to no longer be enforced." Previously, the Supreme Court had divided 5-4 over allowing the policy to take effect while the legal challenge continued. That legal challenge involved New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New York City and several organizations.

“We dismissed this case and restored the preliminary injunction that ensures that those living in New York and in other states do not have to choose between their immigration status and securing the necessary support to survive,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “Quite simply, today, fewer children will go hungry and more families will get the medical care they desperately need.”

Under the Trump administration policy, applicants for green cards had to show they wouldn’t be burdens to the country or “public charges.”

Federal law already required those seeking permanent residency or legal status to prove they wouldn’t be a “public charge.” But the Trump administration rule included a wider range of programs that could disqualify them.

