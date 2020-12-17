Biden adviser Cedric Richmond tests positive for coronavirus

Richmond, 47, first began experiencing symptoms on Wednesday, the transition said.

He was a key figure in helping Biden leverage his own long-standing relationships with Congressional Black Caucus members.

The congressman, who was first elected in 2010 when Biden was President Barack Obama’s vice president, was especially important in outreach to younger lawmakers who, like him, came to Washington later in the 78-year-old president-elect’s career.

Richmond will take on a public engagement role in the Biden administration that will allow him to deal with Congress while focusing on the Black community and other minority groups. Richmond’s role will be like that of Valerie Jarrett in Obama’s administrations.

A former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Richmond was among Biden’s earliest high-profile supporters and served as his campaign co-chair.