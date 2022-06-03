Biden affirms human rights commitment as he warms to Saudis

Biden, who is spending the weekend at his Delaware beach home, sidestepped questions from reporters about about whether he would meet with the prince, often referred to by his initials, MBS, should he visit the kingdom.

“Look, we’re getting way ahead of ourselves here," Biden said when asked about such a meeting. "What I want to do is see to it that we diminish the likelihood that there’s a continuation of this, some of the senseless wars between Israel and the Arab nations, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

The OPEC+ group - OPEC nations plus Russia — announced on Thursday they would raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, offering modest relief for a struggling global economy that's been impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

OPEC, whose de facto leader is Saudi Arabia, had for months resisted pressure from the White House to increase oil supply more quickly. That stance, along with a European Union agreement to end most oil imports from Russia, has pushed prices higher. Gasoline and diesel prices have also been rising due to a lack of refining capacity to turn crude into motor fuel.

Biden on Friday called the move by OPEC+ “positive,” but said that he did not know if it would be significant enough to help Americans at the pump. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday credited Saudi Arabia for its role “in achieving consensus” within the oil producers’ bloc.

In addition to the White House praising Saudi Arabia for its role securing an OPEC+ pledge, the president this week lauded the Saudis for demonstrating “courageous leadership” by agreeing to a 60-day cease-fire extension in its seven-year-old war with Yemen. The extension was also announced Thursday.

Madhani reported from Washington. AP writer Darlene Superville contributed reporting.

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden takes a reporter's question after speaking about the May jobs report, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky