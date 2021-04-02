Biden affirms support for Ukraine in first call to leader

Biden also stressed his commitment to revitalizing the two countries' strategic partnership, and supporting efforts by Zelenskiy to fight corruption and promote democratic reforms, the White House said.

President Donald Trump had emphasized a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and resisted calls to press Russia over its interference in the United States and other countries, including Ukraine. Biden has publicly rebuked Putin since taking office, including saying last month he regarded Putin as a “killer.”

Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States after that, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov kept up Russia's complaints about Biden's comments this week, saying Russia's relations with the United States and its allies have “hit the bottom.”

Zelenskiy and Biden also discussed cooperation in strengthening democracy in Eastern Europe and containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said.

