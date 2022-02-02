Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years

As part of the moonshot, Biden will assemble a “cancer Cabinet” that includes 18 federal departments, agencies and offices, including leaders from the Departments of Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs, Defense, Energy and Agriculture.

There were no plans to announce new funding commitments on Wednesday, though the administration will outline why it believes it can curb cancer through efforts such as increased screening and removing inequities in treatment. The coronavirus pandemic has consumed health care resources and caused people to miss more than 9.5 million cancer screenings.

The White House also will host a cancer moonshot summit and continue a roundtable discussion series on the subject. The goal is to improve the quality of treatment and people's lives, something with deep economic resonance as well. The National Cancer Institute reported in October that the economic burden of treatment was more than $21 billion in 2019, including $16.22 billion in patient out-of-pocket costs.

President Barack Obama announced the moonshot program during his final full year in office and secured $1.8 billion over seven years to fund research. Obama designated Biden, then his vice president, as "mission control," a recognition of Biden's grief as a parent and desire to do something about it. Biden wrote in his memoir "Promise Me, Dad" that he chose not to run for president in 2016 primarily because of Beau's death.

When Biden announced he wasn't seeking the Democratic nomination in 2016, he said he regretted not being president because "I would have wanted to have been the president who ended cancer, because it’s possible.”

The moonshot fell somewhat out of the public focus when Donald Trump became president, though Trump, a Republican, proposed $500 million over 10 years for pediatric cancer research in his 2019 State of the Union address.

Biden continued the work as a private citizen by establishing the Biden Cancer Initiative to help organize resources to improve cancer care. When Biden did seek the presidency in 2020, he had tears in his eyes as he said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that "Beau should be running for president, not me."