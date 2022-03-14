Biden attends first in-person fundraiser since pandemic

It comes at a crucial time for Democrats, who are looking to energize their wealthy donors ahead of this year's midterm elections, when their control of Congress will be on the ballot.

“We need to bring some real determination, the same work ethic, the same enthusiasm. And if we do that, we’re going to keep the House and keep the Senate and add seats,” Biden told members of the DNC last week. “And by the way, if we don’t do that — if we don’t do that, it’s going to be a sad, sad two years. Think about Republicans if they had control of the Congress these last two years.”

Since the early days of the pandemic, Democrats have taken a sharply different tack than Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, who has hosted in-person fundraisers at his Mar-a-Lago resort for months.

Many Democrats, meanwhile, focused instead on raising money online. And when they did have in-person events, attendees were often required to provide proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.

Now, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance early this year, the fundraiser is just one part of what's expected to be a more aggressive political schedule for Biden, which will likely include more travel.