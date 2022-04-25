Biden avoids politics in honoring hockey champion Lightning

Stamkos, who is Canadian, said it was “a long time coming.” He deferred to American Ryan McDonagh, a Minnesota native, to speak on behalf of the team at the ceremony.
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking during an event to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
From left, President Joe Biden poses in front of the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay Lightning alternative captain Victor Hedman and captain Steven Stamkos and other members of the team as he is given a team jersey and a ceremonial hockey stick during an event to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking at an event to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, right, carries the Stanley Cup behind President Joe Biden, second from left, owner Jeff Vinik, center left, and his wife Penny, left, and other members of the team following an event to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Member of the Tampa Bay Lightning arrive for an event with President Joe Biden to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos carries a hockey stick as they arrive for an event with President Joe Biden to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking at an event to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Tampa Bay Lightning's Ryan McDonagh looks at President Joe Biden as he speaks during an event to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden smiles as owner Jeff Vinik speaks during an event to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington. At right is Penny Vinik. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships at the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Washington, as Steven Stamkos holds a hold stick behind Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
