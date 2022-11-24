Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders

“Oh wow,” Biden was heard to say upon seeing Beau Biden, who is nearly 3, emerge from the headquarters building wearing the hat. The president was with the firefighters who had lined up outside the building to welcome him.

Biden had expressed appreciation for firefighters and other emergency personnel earlier in the day when he and his wife, Jill, spoke by telephone to the hosts of NBC's broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.