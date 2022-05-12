Biden calls Trump 'MAGA king,' vows to push GOP contrasts

“One of the things that I think we have to do is not just talk about what we’ve done — we don’t do that enough and that’s my fault," he said.

But Biden also added, “Because of how outrageous some of the things that former President Trump has done and said, I think we found ourselves in the position where it was almost like, ‘How could that happen?’ ‘How could that be?’"

When an attendee's cell phone rang, the president joked: “I know that’s Trump calling. He always does that.”

His remarks at the fundraiser followed a speech earlier Thursday in which Biden offered a new nickname for Trump, who himself enjoys bestowing often unflattering monikers on political opponents.

“Under my predecessor — the great MAGA king — the deficit increased every single year he was president,” he told the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers conference, which was also being held in Chicago. "The first year of my presidency, the first year, I reduced the deficit.”

During the conference and fundraiser, Biden also repeated criticism he's offered lately of Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s 11-point plan. It was released in February and suggests imposing a modest tax increase on many of the lowest-paid Americans, while opening the door for cutting Social Security and Medicare.

“I call it the ultra-MAGA plan, Make America Great Again plan,” Biden told the union conference. At the fundraiser he struck a similar note, saying, "I think we have to point out how radical it is ... so people are reminded what’s at stake here.”

Caption President Joe Biden speaks at the 40th International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) International Convention at McCormick Place, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption President Joe Biden speaks at the 40th International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) International Convention at McCormick Place, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption President Joe Biden speaks at the 40th International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) International Convention at McCormick Place, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption President Joe Biden speaks at the 40th International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) International Convention at McCormick Place, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik