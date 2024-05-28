Biden campaign sends allies De Niro and first responders to Trump NYC trial to keep focus on Jan. 6

“We’re not here today because of what’s going on over there,” said Biden campaign communication director Michael Tyler, gesturing toward the courthouse. “We’re here today because you all are here.”

The Biden campaign last week released a new ad that was narrated by De Niro sharply criticizing Trump’s presidency and plans if he’s reelected.

“I love this city. I don’t want to destroy it,” De Niro told reporters. “Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country and eventually, he could destroy the world.”

Trump's allies planned their own press conference Tuesday, with the Republican former president's adviser Jason Miller saying the Democratic president's event proved Trump’s argument that his prosecution was politically motivated.

“Joe’s crookeds aren’t in PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ or GA - they’re outside the Biden Trial against President Trump,” he posted on X. “It’s always been about politics.”