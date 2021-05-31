Biden commemorates war dead at Arlington National Cemetery

“Generation after generation of American heroes are signed up to be part of the fight because they understand the truth that lives in every American heart: that liberation, opportunity, justice are far more likely to come to pass in a democracy than in an autocracy," Biden said.

The Bidens stopped by a row of gravestones after the ceremony, holding hands and speaking with a family whose relative died during World War II.

Other dignitaries at the Arlington event included Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

On Sunday, Biden addressed a crowd of Gold Star military families and other veterans in a ceremony at War Memorial Plaza in New Castle, Delaware. Earlier in the day, he and other family members attended a memorial Mass for his son Beau Biden, a veteran who died of brain cancer six years ago to the day.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pause after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand at attention after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross as he places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

First lady Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley wait for President Joe Biden to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden pauses after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden walks with first lady Jill Biden as they visit section 12 at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV pause at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden speaks during the National Memorial Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden speaks during the National Memorial Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden speaks during the National Memorial Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon