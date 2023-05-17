Biden declares 'America will not default,' says he's confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers

Soon after his remarks on Wednesday, Biden was leaving for the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan. The president said he would be in “constant contact” with White House officials while attending the summit.

Biden and McCarthy tasked a handful of representatives to try and close out a final deal, with negotiations beginning late Tuesday. Those include Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president; legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young for the administration, and Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., a close McCarthy ally, for the Republicans.

McCarthy was upbeat Wednesday on resolving the issue, but cautioned on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”: “The problem is, the timeline is very short.”

The national debt currently stands at $31.4 trillion. An increase in the debt limit would not authorize new federal spending; it would only allow for borrowing to pay for what Congress has already approved.