Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over

FILE - White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients removes a face mask as he prepares to speak at a press briefing at the White House, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Biden’s COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month. The White House announced Thursday that they will be replaced by Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

caption arrowCaption
FILE - White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients removes a face mask as he prepares to speak at a press briefing at the White House, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Biden’s COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month. The White House announced Thursday that they will be replaced by Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Nation & World
By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
11 minutes ago
President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month, the White House announced Thursday. They will be replaced by Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Biden, in a statement, praised Zients and his team for “stunning" and “consequential” progress against the coronavirus pandemic.

“When Jeff took this job, less than 1% of Americans were fully vaccinated; fewer than half our schools were open; and unlike much of the developed world, America lacked any at-home COVID tests,” Biden said. “Today, almost 80% of adults are fully vaccinated; over 100 million are boosted; virtually every school is open; and hundreds of millions of at-home tests are distributed every month."

Biden noted that the U.S. is leading the global effort to fight COVID, "delivering more free vaccines to other countries than every other nation.”

Biden's statement announcing Jha's appointment cited his familiarity to Americans as a fixture on cable news.

“As we enter a new moment in the pandemic — executing on my National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from COVID — Dr. Jha is the perfect person for the job,” he said.

In Other News
1
Italy seeks to study, sample Europe's southernmost glacier
2
Live updates: UK to send missile defense system to Poland
3
War in Ukraine will take global economic toll, group warns
4
Notre Dame beats Rutgers in double-OT to cap First Four
5
UK ferry operator halts sailings before 'major announcement'
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top