Biden: 'Difficult 2 years' ahead if Dems lose Congress

Biden was speaking at a Democratic National Committee reception in a swanky Boston apartment following his speech about his administration's efforts at ending cancer “as we know it.”

In the starkest terms yet, the president laid out how important the upcoming November midterm elections are. The U.S. Senate right now is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker. The House is 219-211 in favor of Democrats. Republicans are favored to take control of the House, although they almost certainly will not hold 60 votes in the Senate, the number needed to pass most bills in that chamber.