Biden dispatching Sen. Coons to Ethiopia amid Tigray crisis

Blinken asserted that the U.S. is “seeing very credible reports of human rights abuses and atrocities that are ongoing” in Tigray, a region in the north of Ethiopia that is the base of a party that dominated Ethiopian politics for decades before the rise of Abiy.

The Ethiopian government disputed Blinken's charges of ethnic cleansing as "a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," and accused Washington of "overblowing things out of proportion."

The leaders of that party, known by its initials TPLF, are in hiding as federal forces and their allies — including fighters from Eritrea — hunt down fighters loyal to the local administration in Tigray.

Accounts of atrocities by Ethiopian and allied forces against residents of Tigray have been detailed in reports by The Associated Press and by Amnesty International. Ethiopia’s federal government and regional officials in Tigray both maintain that each other’s governments are illegitimate after the pandemic disrupted elections.

The conflict began in November when Abiy sent government troops into Tigray after an attack there on federal military facilities.

