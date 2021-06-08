Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts bipartisan push

The president is walking away from talks with lead Republican negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito after the two spoke Tuesday, according to an administration official granted anonymity to discuss the private thinking. The president's view is that she negotiated in good faith and he would welcome her in the bipartisan talks, the official said.

The breakdown comes as the two sides could not broker the divide over the scope of the president's sweeping infrastructure investment and how to pay for it.