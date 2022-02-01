Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as Ukraine envoy

Brink, currently serving as the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia, will assume the long vacant diplomatic post at a moment when the U.S. and its allies remain on high alert, with some 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border.

The State Department last week ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country due to heightened fears of a Russian invasion and said that non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at government expense.