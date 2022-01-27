Biden, German leader to discuss Ukraine at Feb. 7 meeting

The White House announced the visit a day after the U.S. told Russia in writing that it is rejecting its main demands for resolving the long-simmering crisis over Ukraine. The Kremlin said Thursday the U.S. rejection left “little ground for optimism.”

Biden and Scholz will also discuss cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and economic and security issues, the White House said.

Scholz became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor in December, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy following the 16-year tenure of Angela Merkel.

