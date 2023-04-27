Biden greets hundreds of kids on Take Our Kids to Work Day

As for what he does all day long, Biden said during his appearance on the South Lawn that he meets daily with his national security team to review threats to the United States, and with his chief of staff. Beyond those meetings, Biden said the rest of his schedule varies daily.

He appeared to have some difficulty remembering that Ireland, his family's ancestral home, was the most recent country he had been to. He was there earlier in April to trace family genealogy and meet with distant relatives. It wasn't until a kid shouted “Ireland” that he remembered.