dayton-daily-news logo
X

Biden heads to Delaware to vote in person for primaries

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, to travel to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, to travel to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Nation & World
By SEUNG MIN KIM
Updated 26 minutes ago
President Joe Biden is making a surprise visit to his home state to vote in Delaware’s primary, one of the last contests ahead of the November general elections

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is making a surprise visit to his home state on Tuesday to vote in Delaware's primary, which is part of the last round of contests ahead of the November elections.

Delaware allows for vote by mail, but presidents often return to their home states to cast their ballot in person. In October 2020, Donald Trump voted early at his West Palm Beach, Florida, precinct before a full day of campaigning in key swing states for his failed reelection bid. Barack Obama did the same in Illinois during the 2014 midterms as he campaigned for the state’s incumbent governor and Democratic senator.

Biden returns regularly to Wilmington, as well as Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for weekends and vacation, but he rarely visits during the work week.

Rhode Island and New Hampshire also are holding primary contests on Tuesday.

The sole competitive statewide contest in heavily Democratic Delaware is for state auditor, where incumbent Kathleen McGuiness is running for reelection despite being convicted of conflict of interest and other misdemeanor charges in July. Under Delaware law, McGuiness — who is awaiting sentencing — was allowed to stay on the ballot.

The conviction, stemming from the hiring of McGuiness’s daughter in her office, made the auditor the first statewide elected official in Delaware’s history to be convicted of criminal charges. She is being challenged by Lydia York, a lawyer who has the backing of the state’s Democratic Party and would be the first Black person in that role if elected.

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, to travel to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, to travel to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, to travel to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

In Other News
1
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies
2
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
3
Jury gets R. Kelly's child pornography and trial-fixing case
4
Amazon Prime ready to kick off 'Thursday Night Football'
5
Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top