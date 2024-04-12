Biden heads to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, to talk about taxes

As inflation persists and Americans feel the sting in their pocketbooks, the Democratic president is working to convince voters ahead of the November election that he is still their best choice — not Trump, Republicans' presumptive presidential nominee. Despite the healthy job market, a near-record-high stock market and a decline in inflation from its peak, many Americans blame Biden for high prices, polls show.

Biden, who talks a lot about his middle-class upbringing and the kitchen table concerns of Americans, has proposed a minimum tax for billionaires of 25%. He has said over 10 years it would raise $500 billion.

“Imagine what we can do for America," Biden said. “Look, folks, imagine a future with affordable child care, home care, elder care, paid leave.”

Voters soon may also get a chance to see how much Biden is paying in taxes. He usually releases his tax returns on or around Tax Day.

Trump, at a fundraiser hosted by billionaire investor John Paulson, told the crowd that he'd work to extend his sweeping tax cuts approved by congressional Republicans in 2017. The $1.5 trillion cuts reduced taxes for most Americans, but average people were not the prime beneficiaries. Aside from businesses, rich people benefited the most.

According to Trump's campaign, the fundraiser raised a record $50.5 million.

