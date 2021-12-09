Biden honors 'giant of our history' Bob Dole at US Capitol

The service will be the first of several in Washington commemorating Dole's life and legacy. Thursday's event at the Capitol and Friday's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral are closed to the public. But Dole's funeral will be livestreamed at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall, and his motorcade is expected to stop by later at an event with actor Tom Hanks honoring his life and military service before the casket travels to his Kansas hometown and the state capital.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Dole was being honored among the “pantheon of patriots” — his casket placed atop the Lincoln catafalque that has been used since 1865.

Pelosi kissed the hand of Dole's wife, Elizabeth Dole, and his daughter, Robin, who were seated near Biden, before telling those gathered that Dole's “principled leadership” was long respected “on both sides of the aisle, both sides of the Capitol.”

Black draperies hung on doorways under the Capitol dome in preparation for the service. About 100 chairs were set up, socially distanced for COVID-19 protocols. A lectern was positioned in a way that the statue of another Kansas stateman, Dwight Eisenhower, would be seen in the background behind the day's speakers.

Elizabeth Dole appeared to cry as she approached the casket and reached out her hand.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, now the longest-serving Republican Senate leader, said earlier that Dole idolized Eisenhower, calling the former president and general a hero who embodied “the finest qualities of the American people.”

“We can say with certainty that Eisenhower isn’t the only Kansan who meets those standards,” McConnell said in a speech earlier this week.

McConnell had raised concerns that an event planner for the memorial service, Tim Unes, had been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol about his role planning that day for Donald Trump, the former president, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private conversation. Trump had urged his followers to head to the Capitol to fight the certification of Biden's election victory.

Dole family spokesperson Steve Schwab said in a statement Thursday that Unes' role had been terminated.

Schwab said Unes, a former Dole campaign staffer, had “volunteered his time to serve on the advance team for this week’s memorial events.” Schwab said Elizabeth Dole, “was previously unaware” of Unes' participation and once he made her aware she "terminated his volunteer role.”

Unes did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The story was first reported by The New York Times.

Born a child of the Dust Bowl in Russell, Kansas, Bob Dole suffered paralyzing and near-fatal wounds after being shot in World War II that sent him home with a severely damaged right arm that he could not use to shake hands. Instead, Dole held a pen in it and reached out with his left as a way to put greeters at ease.

After earning a law degree, he worked as county attorney and served as a Kansas state legislator before running for Congress in 1960, joining the House for eight years then going on to win the Senate seat. He was the GOP's presidential nominee in 1996, his third and final campaign for president — a race he never won.

Dole’s quick wit was on display after losing the presidential contest to incumbent Democrat Bill Clinton, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom days before the 1997 inauguration.

McConnell said when it was time for Dole’s remarks, he stood at the podium and began: “I, Robert J. Dole … do solemnly swear … oh, sorry, wrong speech!”

But that humor was rarely seen on the campaign trail or in his public pronouncements, where it could have helped him win more votes.

Instead, Dole was seen as a GOP “hatchet man,” a mentee of Richard Nixon and chairman of the Republican National Committee during the Watergate era. He went on to become the sharp-tongued vice presidential running mate to Gerald Ford, another lost race.

But it was Dole's long career in the Senate where he grew to see the value of reaching across the aisle to Democrats and secured his more lasting achievements — most notably the Americans with Disabilities Act that to this day ensures a level of accessibility as a civil right.

At times, Dole bucked his own party, particularly on a landmark tax bill, and helped create the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.

The former senator announced in February 2021 a diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer. Biden visited Dole at his home at the Watergate complex.

A few hours before the memorial was set to begin, Capitol Police locked down part of the Capitol complex after a staffer walked into an office building with a gun in his bag. The man was arrested on a charge of carrying a pistol without a license.

___

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo contributed to this story.

Caption President Joe Biden speaks near the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, who died on Sunday, during a congressional ceremony to honor Dole, who lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Caption President Joe Biden speaks near the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, who died on Sunday, during a congressional ceremony to honor Dole, who lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

Caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., greets Elizabeth Dole as people gather to pay respects to her husband former Sen. Bob Dole as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Sarahbeth Maney Caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., greets Elizabeth Dole as people gather to pay respects to her husband former Sen. Bob Dole as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Sarahbeth Maney Credit: Sarahbeth Maney

Caption Elizabeth Dole cries on the casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption Elizabeth Dole cries on the casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks as people gather to pay respects to former Sen. Bob Dole as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Sarahbeth Maney Caption Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks as people gather to pay respects to former Sen. Bob Dole as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Sarahbeth Maney Credit: Sarahbeth Maney

Caption The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP) Credit: Mandel Ngan Caption The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP) Credit: Mandel Ngan Credit: Mandel Ngan

Caption FILE - Presidential hopeful Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., speaks to supporter's in LeMars, Iowa., Feb. 10, 1996. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File) Credit: Dave Weaver Caption FILE - Presidential hopeful Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., speaks to supporter's in LeMars, Iowa., Feb. 10, 1996. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File) Credit: Dave Weaver Credit: Dave Weaver

Caption Elizabeth Dole and daughter Robin Dole stand as the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP) Credit: Mandel Ngan Caption Elizabeth Dole and daughter Robin Dole stand as the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP) Credit: Mandel Ngan Credit: Mandel Ngan

Caption A joint forces military bearer team prepares to move the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP) Credit: Mandel Ngan Caption A joint forces military bearer team prepares to move the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP) Credit: Mandel Ngan Credit: Mandel Ngan

Caption The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in a hearse at the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Caption The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in a hearse at the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Caption A joint services military bearer team moves the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., during arrival at the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state in the Rotunda, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Elizabeth Dole and daughter Robin watch at top right. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Caption A joint services military bearer team moves the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., during arrival at the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state in the Rotunda, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Elizabeth Dole and daughter Robin watch at top right. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Caption The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and her husband Doug Emhoff, stand during a service for former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, as Dole lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP) Credit: Shawn Thew Caption Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and her husband Doug Emhoff, stand during a service for former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, as Dole lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP) Credit: Shawn Thew Credit: Shawn Thew

Caption President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, listen during a service for former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, as Dole lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP) Credit: Shawn Thew Caption President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, listen during a service for former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, as Dole lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP) Credit: Shawn Thew Credit: Shawn Thew

Caption President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden listen during a congressional ceremony to honor former Sen. Bob Dole, at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Caption President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden listen during a congressional ceremony to honor former Sen. Bob Dole, at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

Caption President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pass a portrait of the late Bob Dole as they walk to the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol to pay tribute to the former Senate majority leader from Kansas who was wounded severely in World War II and went on to run as the Republican candidate for president in 1996, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Caption President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pass a portrait of the late Bob Dole as they walk to the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol to pay tribute to the former Senate majority leader from Kansas who was wounded severely in World War II and went on to run as the Republican candidate for president in 1996, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite