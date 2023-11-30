Biden hosts the Angolan president in an effort to showcase strengthened ties, as Africa visit slips

”They’re a strategic partner and a growing global voice on issues of peace and security," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday, adding that the two leaders would discuss economic and security cooperation as well as regional and global issues.

Lobbyists for Lourenço had petitioned Biden administration officials to set up the meeting between the two leaders for months, warning that the absence of such a high-profile engagement could jeopardize Angola's commitment to working with the U.S.

"While others in southern Africa are strengthening ties to China, President Lourenço is shedding Angola's historic relationships with China (and Russia) in favor of a new and strategic partnership with the United States. This is a fundamental shift in Angolan foreign policy," lobbyist Robert Kapla wrote in April to Biden confidant Amos Hochstein, according to lobbyist disclosure records.

“We are informed that if President Lourenço is unable to meet with President Biden this year, there is real risk that the positive momentum both sides have generated since 2017 will begin to lose traction,” Kapla wrote a week earlier to Ambassador Molly Phee, the assistant secretary of state for African affairs.

The visit comes months after Biden and allies among the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations unveiled a Trans-African Corridor connecting the Angolan port of Lobito with landlocked areas of the African continent: the Kananga province in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the copper mining regions of Zambia. It's part of a global infrastructure program championed by Biden that is meant as a counterweight to China's Belt and Road initiative.

Much of Biden's recent foreign policy focus has been on Russia's war in Ukraine and the fighting between Israel and Hamas. Declaring that U.S. leadership "holds the world together," the Democratic president told Americans in an Oval Office address in October that the U.S. must deepen its support of Ukraine and Israel in the middle of two vastly different, unpredictable and bloody wars.