Biden in Michigan to visit computer chip plant, push agenda

Biden visited Bay City, Michigan, on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The facility, run by the South Korean company SK Siltron, is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years.

It's the latest in a series of massive foreign investments in the U.S. manufacturing and technology sectors trumpeted by Biden amid a push by his administration to on-shore production of key components and products, after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed long-simmering supply chain issues to the brink. Biden has sought to boost his political fortunes with his attendance at groundbreakings and other ceremonies highlighting the historic investments, as he looked to help Democrats in the 2022 midterms and now as he eyes a repeat run for the White House in 2024.