dayton-daily-news logo
X

Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation'

President Joe Biden arrives at Andrews Air Force Base after a trip to visit a Ford plant in Michigan, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden arrives at Andrews Air Force Base after a trip to visit a Ford plant in Michigan, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

Nation & World | 8 minutes ago
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press
President Joe Biden called for “significant de-escalation” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israelis and Palestinians

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called for “significant de-escalation” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israelis and Palestinians.

It was Biden’s toughest public pressure so far on the U.S. ally, with the president asking Netanyahu in a telephone call to move toward “the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House statement on their conversation.

Pressure has been mounting Biden, too, to do more as the death toll in the conflict has topped 200.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a briefing to ambassadors to Israel at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a briefing to ambassadors to Israel at the Hakirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool)

Credit: Sebastian Scheiner

Credit: Sebastian Scheiner

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top