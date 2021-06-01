Biden invites GOP senator as infrastructure deadline looms

“I think we can get to real compromise, absolutely, because we’re both still in the game,” Capito said over the weekend. “I think the president told me himself that let’s get this done.”

Congress is away for a weeklong Memorial Day break, but faces a deadline when lawmakers return next week.

Without a bipartisan agreement, Biden will be faced with trying to muscle support from Democrats alone. That approach also poses political challenges in the narrowly divided House and Senate where the administration has few votes to spare if the president tries to push the package to passage under budget rules that allow for a majority vote.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday by they time Congress resumes, June 7, "we need a clear direction.”

The White House said the president is also eyeing action in the House that week when the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is set to begin debating a big highway reauthorization bill that is being closely watched as a potential building block toward the broader package.

Buttigieg said, “The president keeps saying inaction is not an option. And time is not unlimited here.” He said the American people “expect us to do something.”