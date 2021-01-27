Biden, Japan PM discuss China action near Senkaku Islands

Biden has previously expressed a commitment to the 1960 Japan-U.S. security treaty that covers the Senkaku Islands. But they are the subject of growing anxiety in Japan after China last week passed legislation authorizing coast guard ships to use weapons against foreign ships deemed to be involved in illegal activities around the islets in the East China Sea.

The White House said in a statement that the two leaders also spoke about other shared security concerns involving China as well as North Korea.