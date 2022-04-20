Biden lauds commanders for 'exceptional' work arming Ukraine

Biden also used the gathering to reflect on his administration's efforts to diversify Pentagon leadership. Hicks is the first Senate-confirmed woman to hold her role. Biden also chose Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost of the Air Force as commander of United States Transportation Command and Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson of the Army as commander of United States Southern Command. They are just the second and third women to lead combatant commands.

“It’s an important milestone," Biden said. “I think that speaks to how we’re harnessing the strength and diversity of our country.”

Later Monday, Biden and first lady Jill Biden were hosting the military leaders and their spouses for dinner in the White House Blue Room.

Such a gathering was last held in October 2019. Donald Trump was president at the time and was facing a House inquiry that would lead to his first impeachment, which centered on allegations that he withheld military assistance from Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to dig up dirt on Biden's adult son's business dealings in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden speaks as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin listens during a meeting with military leaders in the Cabinet Room the White House, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley listen during a meeting with military leaders in the Cabinet Room the White House, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)