Biden marks Cinco de Mayo by going to taqueria in Washington

Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris at Taqueria Habanero. The president paid in cash for his order of and posed with staff for pictures. To the people peering over a wall to see him, he joked, “Don't jump.”

Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration on May 5 that commemorates Mexico's 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. The holiday has become increasingly popular in the United States.