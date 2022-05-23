Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn't rise to level of COVID-19

Speaking in Tokyo a day after he said the virus was something “to be concerned about," Biden said, ”I just don’t think it rises to the level of the kind of concern that existed with COVID-19."

Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa. But as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States, and another 50 suspected ones. On Sunday, one presumptive case of monkeypox also was being investigated in Broward County in South Florida, which state health officials said appeared to be related to international travel.