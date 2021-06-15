Biden nominates 9 to high-profile ambassador postings

“Nobody, in fact, will be appointed by me based on anything they contributed,” Biden promised last year.

All the nominees must receive Senate confirmation before they can assume their roles.

Biden's other picks include:

—Julie Jiyoon Chung, a senior adviser to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to serve as ambassador to Sri Lanka.

—Sharon Cromer, who currently serves as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director at the U.S. Embassy, Accra, Ghana, to serve as ambassador to Gambia.

—Troy Fitrell, currently the director of the Office of West African Affairs at the State Department, to serve as ambassador to Guinea. He has served as deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassies in Ethiopia and Mauritius, as deputy director of the Department’s Office of Southern African Affairs, and as deputy director of the Office of International Security Cooperation in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

—Marc Ostfield, a 30-year veteran of the State Department, to serve as ambassador to Paraguay. Ostfield is currently the ombudsman of the State Department.

—Julianne “Julie” Smith, a former Obama administration national security aide currently serving as a senior adviser to the Secretary of State, to serve as permanent representative on the NATO council. She served as deputy national security adviser to Biden when he was vice president.

—Cynthia Telles, a clinical professor in the department of psychiatry at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, to serve as ambassador to Costa Rica. Telles also was a prominent fundraiser for the Biden White House campaign.

FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar speaks during the annual state of Colorado energy luncheon in Denver. President Joe Biden has unveiled picks for several high-profile ambassadorial postings, turning to a group that includes career diplomats, political allies and an American aviation hero. One is for Salazar to serve as ambassador to Mexico. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski