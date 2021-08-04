Biden nominates Mark Brzezinski as US ambassador to Poland

If confirmed, Brzezinski would be dispatched to Poland at a moment when Central and Eastern European allies of the United States are closely watching the Biden administration's approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Biden administration announced last month that it had reached a deal with Germany that will allow the completion of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions. That project allows Moscow to bypass Ukraine, Poland and other countries in Eastern and Central Europe that collect transit fees on the energy.