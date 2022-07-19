Biden order aims to punish captors of Americans held abroad

Another element of the order will direct federal agencies to do better at sharing information and intelligence with families of detainees about the latest status of their case and efforts to get their loved one home.

In addition, the State Department is adding a new risk indicator to its country-specific travel advisories to warn travelers about nations where there's believed to be an elevated risk of detention.

The department already uses foreign travel risk indicators for categories including crime, health and kidnapping. Officials said the new risk indicator, marked as “D” for detention, will be applied at least initially to the following countries: Burma, China, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela.

Relatives of jailed Americans are gathering in Washington, D.C., this week for the unveiling of a mural to honor the detainees. Administration officials would not say whether Biden would meet with the families.

Jonathan Franks, a spokesman for the Bring Our Families Home Campaign, a group that advocates for the interests of hostages and detainees, said in a statement that the “families continue to await a reply to their requests for meetings with President Biden.”

Franks said that rather than engaging with the families in a meaningful way, “the White House is taking executive action to direct itself to follow existing law.”

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.