Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press

Biden will head to a community college in Irvine, California, to meet with seniors and tout his administration's efforts to reduce inflation and drive down costs. The visit comes on the heels of an announcement that millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living.

Despite the president's efforts, inflation is rising, and Republicans are capitalizing on higher prices, seeing openings in California and elsewhere to potentially pick up U.S. House seats. The president will also make his case in Oregon before heading back East as the reliably-Democratic governor's race closes with an independent splitting votes.