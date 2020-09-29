Biden releases 2019 taxes as pre-debate contrast with Trump

Harris and her husband, attorney Douglas Emhoff, paid $1,185,628 in combined federal and state taxes on earnings of $3,018,127.

The Biden campaign has moved aggressively to capitalize on the Times reports about Trump's tiny tax payments. The campaign released a media ad showing that nurses, firefighters and other working-class Americans pay far more in annual federal taxes than the $750 Trump tax payments described by the Times.

Trump has denied the Times report, dismissing it as “fake news” at a press conference, but he has provided no evidence to refute it.

With the release of their 2019 returns, the Bidens have now made public 22 year of tax documents, dating back to the late 1990s, when he was a U.S. senator representing Delaware. Harris has released 15 years of tax returns dating to her stint as San Francisco district attorney.

Kate Bedingfield, a Biden deputy campaign manager, said the release of the documents shows “a historic level of transparency meant to give the American people faith, once again, that their leaders will look out for them and not their own bottom line.”

It was a not-too-subtle dig at Trump's refusal — since his 2016 presidential campaign — to make public his personal income taxes. Trump has long insisted that he is unable to provide his tax returns because they are under audit by the Internal Revenue Service, despite no legal conditions preventing him from making them available.

The Times reported that Trump has, in fact, been under audit from the IRS for his request for a $72 million refund in 2010 by claiming a questionable $1.4 billion worth of losses in 2008 and 2009.