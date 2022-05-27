Biden renews Chevron license to bypass Venezuela sanctions

Meanwhile, opposition hardliners and even some Democrats in Congress have accused the administration of bending over backward to appease an oil despot for little gain because of Venezuela's diminished importance in global energy markets.

Venezuela sits atop the world's largest oil reserves but due to mismanagement, and more recently U.S. sanctions, production has been declining steadily from the 3.5 million barrels per day when Hugo Chávez took power in 1999. In April, output stood at barely 700,000 barrels per day — the lowest level in decades.

Chevron, which has been operating in Venezuela since the 1920s, had been pushing for an expanded license that would allow it to resume exports and stem the growing influence of oil companies from China, Russia, Iran and other U.S. adversaries.

—

