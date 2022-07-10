Biden says he's mulling health emergency for abortion access

The president said he has asked officials “to look at whether I have the authority to do that and what impact that would have.”

On Friday, Jen Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, said it “didn't seem like a great option.”

“When we looked at the public health emergency, we learned a couple things: One is that it doesn’t free very many resources," she told reporters. “It’s what’s in the public health emergency fund, and there’s very little money — tens of thousands of dollars in it. So that didn’t seem like a great option. And it also doesn’t release a significant amount of legal authority. And so that’s why we haven’t taken that action yet.”

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Abortion-rights protesters shout slogans and display banners after tieing green flags to the fence of the White House during a protest to pressure on the Biden Administration to act and protect abortion in Washington, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he goes on a bike ride in Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Abortion-rights demonstrators shout slogans after tying green flags to the fence of the White House during a protest to pressure the Biden administration to act and protect abortion rights, in Washington, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)



Abortion-rights demonstrators march to the White House during a protest to pressure the Biden administration to act and protect abortion rights, in Washington, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)